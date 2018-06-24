A.J. Green Says He Won't Request New Contract from Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Despite the rising salaries for wide receivers across the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green appears to be content with his contract.

Per Paul Dehner Jr. and Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Green said he's not seeking a new deal from the team right now:

"I think the biggest thing for me, I'm always comfortable with stuff I'm doing – I signed a deal and I'm comfortable with the deal and I just live with it. After that's up, we go back to the board. I don't really get caught up in what's the money like because I signed my deal and it was the highest paid at that point. It's going to always go up. So you can't keep up with that."

Green signed a four-year extension worth $60 million in September 2015. The seven-time Pro Bowler will make $10.55 million this season, per Spotrac.

Among current contracts for wide receivers, Green ranks sixth in average annual value ($15 million), seventh in guaranteed money ($26.75 million) and eighth in total value.

Four of the seven contracts worth more in total value than Green's deal have been signed in the past year, including Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($82.5 million), DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans ($81 million), Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns ($75.5 million) and Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers ($68 million).

Originally drafted fourth overall by the Bengals in 2011, Green will turn 30 on July 31. He has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons. His 57 touchdown receptions are tied for 10th-most among active players.