NBA Free Agency 2018: Latest Chris Paul, DeMarcus Cousins and Zach LaVine Rumors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Following the 2018 NBA draft, front offices are looking to fill the remaining roster gaps in preparation for the upcoming season. For some teams, it's about acquiring the final piece to a contending squad during free agency. The latest rumors shed some light on in-house talks concerning coveted players set to hit the market.

Of course, there are high costs involved with the most notable names such as a Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins. Nonetheless, a young player on the rise going into the summer as a restricted free agent may cost top dollar. How valuable do the Chicago Bulls see 23-year-old Zach LaVine as a long-term asset?

As is the case every year, we're going to see fresh faces in new places. Aside from those who can opt out of deals with player options, we'll focus on the unrestricted and restricted free agents.

Who's lining up to sign Cousins? Is Paul's tenure with the Houston Rockets on a rocky road?

Is There Tension Between Chris Paul, Houston Rockets?

How's the relationship between Paul and the Rockets? According to FS1's Chris Broussard, who appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, there's some friction:

Broussard didn't imply that the nine-time All-Star has turned his attention elsewhere. Nonetheless, it's a storyline to watch going forward. On the other hand, sources close to the organization paint a different picture for USA Today's Sam Amick:

"As for the recent report from Fox Sports' Chris Broussard that there are rising tensions between the two sides because Paul wants the full max and isn't sure if he'll get it, two people with knowledge of the situation refuted the idea there is any friction between the sides."

General manager Daryl Morey spoke with confidence about the possibility of Paul returning to the Rockets, per Houston Chronicle reporter Jonathan Feigen. "He'll be back 100 percent, and we're ready to go."

Houston will likely need a max deal to keep Paul on the roster, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Shane Mickle of Clutch Points). There's incentive for both sides to come to an agreement after pushing the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Zach LaVine Lost 'Universal Support' on Extension

Last year, the Bulls acquired LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 2017 No. 7 overall pick in exchange for Jimmy Butler and the 2017 No. 16 selection in a blockbuster deal.

Now, a year later, there's uncertainty surrounding one aspect of that trade. According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, LaVine isn't a slam dunk as a long-term asset in Chicago:

The Bulls acquired LaVine while he recovered from a torn ACL, which shortened his 2017-18 campaign to 24 appearances. He averaged 16.7 points on 38 percent shooting in 27.3 minutes per contest. There's a possible rift in the organization's assessment on the 23-year-old's value vs. the perception within his camp, which Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley wrote about recently:

"According to a source close to the situation, LaVine and his camp believe that if he isn;t a max player, he's certainly close to it. The thinking is that he was the centerpiece of the Jimmy Butler trade with the Timberwolves and was a star attraction before his injury.

"The feeling from the Bulls is that LaVine brings an athleticism they've missed for several years, but he needs serious work on his defense and still has to show consistency in his offensive game after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament."

LaVine's shot at a max deal seems like a stretch, but the Bulls will face a tough decision on the restricted free agent if another club approaches the fourth-year guard with a strong offer sheet.

Dallas Mavericks Targeting DeMarcus Cousins, Clint Capela

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks tipped their free-agent intentions when they decided to execute a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Luka Doncic. The roster doesn't have a young prospect with upside or an established big man alongside 40-year-old Dirk Nowitzki in the frontcourt.



According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, the Mavericks intend to court talented bigs to fill the void during free agency:

"At No. 5 overall, Dallas believes it has a strong chance to land DeMarcus Cousins in free agency, league sources told The Athletic. If the Mavericks pass on Mohamed Bamba, that would signal the team will go all in on trying to sign Cousins or restricted free agent Clint Capela."

The Rockets can match offers for Capela, who's set to become a restricted free agent. With nearly $24 million in cap space, per Spotrac, the Mavericks should have enough to land Cousins with a huge deal if the front office sells a glowing outlook for the franchise at the negotiating table.