Dwyane Wade Wants to Be an NBA Owner, Bring Back Seattle SuperSonics

Dwyane Wade's next act in the NBA may be on the ownership side of the league.

He spoke to Joel Weber of Bloomberg about one of his future goals:

"I definitely want to be a part of ownership in the NBA. I'm not going to try to buy a team. I don't have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity. You've got players like Grant Hill involved in the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O'Neal is involved in the Sacramento Kings. It's definitely something that I've talked about, some of my friends have talked about. But, first of all, I’d have to be retired. When that time comes..."

As for which team Wade would seek to have an ownership stake with after his playing career, he said he'd like to see a former organization return to the NBA.

"Seattle. I want Seattle's team, the Sonics, to come back," he told Weber. "I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that."

