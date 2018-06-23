Dwyane Wade Wants to Be an NBA Owner, Bring Back Seattle SuperSonics

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 24: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives on Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on April 24, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade's next act in the NBA may be on the ownership side of the league.

He spoke to Joel Weber of Bloomberg about one of his future goals:

"I definitely want to be a part of ownership in the NBA. I'm not going to try to buy a team. I don't have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity. You've got players like Grant Hill involved in the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O'Neal is involved in the Sacramento Kings. It's definitely something that I've talked about, some of my friends have talked about. But, first of all, I’d have to be retired. When that time comes..."

As for which team Wade would seek to have an ownership stake with after his playing career, he said he'd like to see a former organization return to the NBA.

"Seattle. I want Seattle's team, the Sonics, to come back," he told Weber. "I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

