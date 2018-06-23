Peyton Manning: Drew Brees 'Deserves' to Break NFL All-Time Passing Record

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: Drew Brees (L) of the New Orleans Saints and Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts walk on the field during 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is closing in on the all-time NFL record for career passing yardage, and current record holder Peyton Manning doesn't seem upset about passing the torch.

When asked about Brees likely taking the No. 1 spot during the 2018 season by Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, Manning heaped praise on the veteran signal-caller: "I don't think it's a matter of if [Brees breaks the record], it's just a matter of when. He deserves it. He's been a great player for a long time."

Brees is just 1,495 yards behind Manning's record mark of 71,940 passing yards, which means he should surpass Manning during the early part of the season provided he remains healthy.

      

