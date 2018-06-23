Kristaps Porzingis Told Kevin Knox to Let the Fans' Boos Add 'Fuel to the Fire'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Kevin Knox poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Some New York Knicks fans booed the selection of Kevin Knox with the No. 9 overall pick on Thursday night at the NBA draft, with many chanting the name of Michael Porter Jr. before the pick was made. But Kristaps Porzingis—no stranger to getting booed on draft night—had some words of wisdom for Knox.

"[Porzingis] asked me how the fans reacted and I told him I got the same amount of boos as you got," Knox told reporters, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "...He just laughed and he said, 'It's all motivation and fuel to the fire.' He said, 'Just work. Sooner or later they'll be cheering for you.'"

Knox certainly seemed motivated by the fan's reaction to his selection.

"They can chant Michael Porter all they want, but they got Kevin Knox, and I'm willing to work and I'm willing to get better," he said after being picked, per Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post.

The Porzingis pick certainly panned out for the Knicks, despite the reservations about the selection at the time. Knox is out to prove the same.   

