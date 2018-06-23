NBA Draft Results 2018: Easy-to-Read Grades, Picks for All 30 NBA Teams

Glenn James/Getty Images

NBA franchise futures were permanently changed Thursday night.

Time only knows if the alterations were for better or worse, but for now, almost everyone has reasons to feel more optimistic than they had to open the week.

We might burst some of those bubbles by attaching grades to each team's draft haul. But we'll end on a high note by identifying the best pick in each round and the strongest draft performance.

NBA Draft Team-by-Team Grades and Picks

Atlanta Hawks: B-

Picks: Trae Young (No. 5, via DAL), Kevin Huerter (No. 19), Omari Spellman (No. 30)

Boston Celtics: A

Pick: Robert Williams (27)

Brooklyn Nets: C

Picks: Dzanan Musa (29), Rodions Kurucs (40)

Charlotte Hornets: C+

Picks: Miles Bridges (12, via LAC), Devonte' Graham (34, via ATL), Arnoldas Kulboka (55)

Chicago Bulls: B

Picks: Wendell Carter Jr. (7), Chandler Hutchison (22)

Cleveland Cavaliers: B

Pick: Collin Sexton (8)

Dallas Mavericks: A

Picks: Luka Doncic (3, via ATL), Jalen Brunson (33), Ray Spalding (56, via PHI), Kostas Antetokounmpo (60, via PHI)

Denver Nuggets: A-

Picks: Michael Porter Jr. (14), Jarred Vanderbilt (41, via ORL), Thomas Welsh (58)

Detroit Pistons: B-

Picks: Khyri Thomas (38, via PHI), Bruce Brown (42)

Golden State Warriors: B

Pick: Jacob Evans (28)

Houston Rockets: B

Picks: De'Anthony Melton (46), Vincent Edwards (52)

Indiana Pacers: B

Picks: Aaron Holiday (23), Alize Johnson (50)

Los Angeles Clippers: C

Picks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11, via CHO), Jerome Robinson (13)

Los Angeles Lakers: C

Picks: Moritz Wagner (25), Isaac Bonga (39, via PHI), Sviiatoslav Mykhailiuk (47)

Memphis Grizzlies: B+

Picks: Jaren Jackson Jr. (4), Jevon Carter (32)

Miami Heat: N/A

Picks: None

Milwaukee Bucks: B

Pick: Donte DiVincenzo (17)

Minnesota Timberwolves: B

Picks: Josh Okogie (20), Keita Bates-Diop (48)

New Orleans Pelicans: D

Pick: Tony Carr (51)

New York Knicks: B-

Pick: Kevin Knox (9), Mitchell Robinson (36)

Oklahoma City Thunder: C-

Pick: Hamidou Diallo (45, via CHO), Devon Hall (53), Kevin Hervey (57)

Orlando Magic: A

Pick: Mohamed Bamba (6), Melvin Frazier (35), Justin Jackson (43, via DEN)

Philadelphia 76ers: B+

Picks: Zhaire Smith (16, via PHO), Landry Shamet (26), Shake Milton (54)

Phoenix Suns: A-

Picks: Deandre Ayton (1), Mikal Bridges (10, via PHI), Elie Okobo (31), George King (59)

Portland Trail Blazers: D

Picks: Anfernee Simons (24), Gary Trent Jr. (37, via SAC)

Sacramento Kings: B-

Pick: Marvin Bagley III (2)

San Antonio Spurs: B+

Picks: Lonnie Walker IV (18), Chimezie Metu (49)

Toronto Raptors: N/A

Picks: none

Utah Jazz: B

Pick: Grayson Allen (21)

Washington Wizards: C

Pick: Troy Brown (15), Issuf Sanon (44)

Best First-Round Pick

It's tempting to say Robert Williams, since his lottery-level talents fell all the way to 27th and addressed the Boston Celtics' biggest need. But this has to be the Denver Nuggets drafting Michael Porter Jr. at No. 14.

As University of Washington coach Mike Hopkins said oh Yahoo's draft show, this selection might warrant a larceny investigation:

A healthy Porter might be the top overall talent in this class. He has power forward size and the three-level offensive game of a wing.

Whenever he plays—Nuggets president Josh Kroenke told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears Porter may not play in summer league or the 2018-19 season—Porter could immediately handle No. 1 option duties for the Nuggets. That's just as well, since their most skilled players (Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap) don't always adhere to their green lights.

It says so much about Porter's ceiling and his fit that he can have this injury clouds hovering above him and still stand out as the best selection of the evening.

Best Second-Round Pick

While there were some good finds in the first half of the second round, the two that stand out above the rest didn't come until half of the round's selections were in the books.

Keita Bates-Diop had no business being on the board at No. 48, but the Minnesota Timberwolves will gladly welcome the bargain. Their frontcourt might need a scoring punch with Nemanja Bjelica entering restricted free agency, and Bates-Diop can get buckets from anywhere.

But one second-round steal was even more valuable—De'Anthony Melton at No. 46. Had his sophomore season not been undone by the FBI investigation into college basketball, he may have gone 30 (or more) picks higher.

"You simply won't find a player who can do more at the point guard position in this draft," Reid Forgrave wrote for CBS Sports. "He had lottery talent."

Melton has the length, athleticism and approach to be a bothersome defender to guards and wings. He'll also help as a playmaker, rebounder and transition attacker, and there's hope he can enjoy substantial growth as a shooter.

Best Draft

The Phoenix Suns might have had the best haul—Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Elie Okobo could all have spots in their 2018-19 starting five—but their draft grade gets dinged letting go of a potentially valuable future first from the Miami Heat.

That opens the door for the Dallas Mavericks to earn this label.

They entered the draft with the No. 5 pick and left it with the No. 1 player on our big board, Luka Doncic. He'll immediately help a team still trying to find relevance in Dirk Nowitzki's twilight, and Doncic has enough upside to be considered a longterm building block, too.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle runs a system requiring multiple playmakers, and they know have two high level ones in Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. Not to mention, they can mix in Wooden Award winner Jalen Brunson whenever needed.

These are immediate-impact additions and the type that could resonate for the next decade-plus. The fliers on athletic bigs Ray Spalding and Kostas Antetokounmpo are just added bonuses.