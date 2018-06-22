Lane Kiffin, FAU Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

BOCA RATON, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on prior to the game against the North Texas Mean Green on October 21, 2017 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. FAU defeated North Texas 69-31. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic has made a major commitment to head football coach Lane Kiffin. The school announced on Friday that Kiffin signed a contract extension through 2027.

Athletic director Brian White was very happy to get a new deal done with Kiffin:

“We are extremely excited about the contract extension," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "Obviously, this came about because of the success that Lane (Kiffin) has had here. It shows Lane’s commitment to FAU. It also shows the University’s and (FAU President) Dr. (John) Kelly’s commitment to our football program and all of athletics. It is an exciting thing to be a part of and shows a bright future for FAU.”

   

