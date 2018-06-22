Lane Kiffin, FAU Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic has made a major commitment to head football coach Lane Kiffin. The school announced on Friday that Kiffin signed a contract extension through 2027.

Athletic director Brian White was very happy to get a new deal done with Kiffin:

“We are extremely excited about the contract extension," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "Obviously, this came about because of the success that Lane (Kiffin) has had here. It shows Lane’s commitment to FAU. It also shows the University’s and (FAU President) Dr. (John) Kelly’s commitment to our football program and all of athletics. It is an exciting thing to be a part of and shows a bright future for FAU.”

