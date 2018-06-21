Kevin Huerter Drafted by Hawks in 2018 NBA Draft, Joins Trae Young

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

Maryland guard Kevin Huerter (4) brings the ball up court against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After making a deal to land former Oklahoma Sooners star Trae Young in the lottery Thursday night, the Atlanta Hawks were able to add former Maryland Terrapins guard Kevin Huerter with their second pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

The team took Huerter with the 19th overall pick in the draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Details on Huerter Pick

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Details on Huerter Pick

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    What Scouts Are Saying About Huerter

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    What Scouts Are Saying About Huerter

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Shades Deandre Ayton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Shades Deandre Ayton

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Him 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Him 😬

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report