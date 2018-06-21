Kevin Huerter Drafted by Hawks in 2018 NBA Draft, Joins Trae Young

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After making a deal to land former Oklahoma Sooners star Trae Young in the lottery Thursday night, the Atlanta Hawks were able to add former Maryland Terrapins guard Kevin Huerter with their second pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

The team took Huerter with the 19th overall pick in the draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

