Troy Brown Picked by Wizards in NBA Draft; Jay Bilas Likes Versatility

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards rolled the dice on former Oregon forward Troy Brown with the 15th pick in Thursday night's NBA draft.

Brown, 18, averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals as a freshman.

Brown isn't going to light things up right away, as those numbers indicate, but he's a legitimate two-way presence who should provide perimeter reinforcements on defense upon arrival.

"Long arms...versatile," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said following the selection, per 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen. "I wouldn't call him super athletic on the NBA level...He does everything pretty well."

He also fills a need.

Although the Wizards have Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre penciled in as their top small forwards, Brown can provide some temporary stability with Jodie Meeks in the middle of serving a 25-game suspension.

Factor in his 6'7" frame and 6'10" wingspan, and Brown is the kind of multi-faceted hybrid swingman who can help defend 2-4 and do the kind of dirty work that John Wall, Bradley Beal and Porter will all appreciate.

"He does a lot of good things on the court," head coach Scott Brooks said, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. "Good size, I.Q. and the way the league is going, you have to be able to guard multiple positions and he can do that."