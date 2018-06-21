Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago Hoping to Move Up for Mo Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are considering trading up to the No. 4 or No. 5 pick, held by the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, and adding a big man, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

The Bulls currently own the No. 7 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft.

Each prospect Givony cites as a possibility for the Bulls would provide a different fit next to forward Lauri Markkanen.

Texas' Mo Bamba projects as an elite rim-protector and shot-blocker who has immense potential. Much of that potential will only be unlocked, however, if he adds muscle and weight to his frame and improves his offensive game and shooting touch. His floor seems to be as a strong defensive option.

That is likely Jaren Jackson Jr.'s floor as well, though he already has a more projectable perimeter shot, making him the rare three-and-D big man. His solid athleticism and defensive instincts mean he should be a dynamic shot-blocker, though it's fair to question if the Michigan State product will ever develop the overall offensive skill set to be a superstar.

Both players would help cover for Markkanen's deficiencies as a rim-protector. Duke's Wendell Carter would as well and projects as perhaps the most well-rounded prospect of the three, though his lack of elite athleticism or explosiveness limits his upside. Still, he could help a team like the Bulls in a multitude of ways.

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. would be a less seamless fit. While he's capable of playing the wing, he'll likely be best utilized as a stretch 4. There's little question Porter will be able to score in the NBA given his size and shooting touch, but it's fair to question if he'll do much else, as he isn't a great defender or facilitator. Plus, his injury concerns loom large. Nonetheless, adding another talented scorer with size wouldn't hurt Chicago.

The other consideration for the Bulls, of course, is that if they stay put, one of those four players will likely fall to them at No. 7. If they value one of the four well above the rest, though, trading up to No. 4 or No. 5 would make sense.