2018 NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Trying to Deal for 1st-Round Pick

2018 NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Trying to Deal for 1st-Round PickJune 21, 2018
Tim Warner/Getty Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly inquired about acquiring a first-round pick in Thursday night's draft, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN.
The Wolves have reportedly spoken to at least two teams about adding a pick. The team holds the Nos. 20 and 48 picks.
