2018 NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Trying to Deal for 1st-Round Pick

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly inquired about acquiring a first-round pick in Thursday night's draft, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN.

The Wolves have reportedly spoken to at least two teams about adding a pick. The team holds the Nos. 20 and 48 picks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.