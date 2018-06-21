2018 NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Trying to Deal for 1st-Round Pick

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly inquired about acquiring a first-round pick in Thursday night's draft, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN.

The Wolves have reportedly spoken to at least two teams about adding a pick. The team holds the Nos. 20 and 48 picks.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

