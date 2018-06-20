76ers 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Philadelphia Interested in Zhaire Smith at No. 10

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

It's unclear whether the Philadelphia 76ers will stay at No. 10 or trade up or down in Thursday's NBA draft, but they reportedly have their eyes on a particular prospect.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Wednesday that Philadelphia is "very interested" in former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith, noting the team worked him out twice during the predraft process.

Smith played a major role in the Red Raiders going 27-10 and making a run to the Elite Eight last season. The 6'4", 198-pound guard averaged 11.3 points on 55.6 percent shooting, including 45 percent from beyond the arc, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

He averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in four NCAA tournament games.

Smith ranks 10th overall on the final big board from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

While it appears as though Philadelphia would be content taking Smith at No. 10, there are other options in play. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (h/t Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge) there is mutual interest between Philadelphia and Villanova's Mikal Bridges. Not only that, but former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin recently said on SiriusXM NBA Radio that the Sixers are reportedly looking into the top five.

Smith will have to wait until Thursday to find out where he will land. But based on Spears' report, it would not be a surprise if the former Red Raider is the latest part of the Process.