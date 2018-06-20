Warriors NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Golden State Wants to Trade for Pick in 30s

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

The new Golden State Warrior logo is seen on a basketball for sale at the Warrior team store Wednesday, July 14, 2010, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors owner Chris Cohan reached an agreement Thursday to sell the franchise for a record $450 million to Boston Celtics minority partner Joe Lacob and Mandalay Entertainment CEO Peter Guber. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The champions are reportedly looking for additional draft picks.

According to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, the Golden State Warriors "continue to actively explore buying in for a pick in the 30s" despite already owning the No. 28 pick. Woo noted Golden State can offer $5.1 million and recently worked out a group including Jacob Evans, Devon Hall, Gary Trent and Hamidou Diallo.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

