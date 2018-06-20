Warriors NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Golden State Wants to Trade for Pick in 30s

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The champions are reportedly looking for additional draft picks.

According to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, the Golden State Warriors "continue to actively explore buying in for a pick in the 30s" despite already owning the No. 28 pick. Woo noted Golden State can offer $5.1 million and recently worked out a group including Jacob Evans, Devon Hall, Gary Trent and Hamidou Diallo.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.