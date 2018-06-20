Josh Hart: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Getting Along Despite Diss Track, Social Media

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

As expected, Josh Hart says the social media beef between Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma is all for show.

"It's cool, man," Hart told TMZ Sports.

Hart spent most of the interview wanting to do anything else than talk to paparazzi. But when pressed on the issue, Hart cracked up dismissively before confirming there was no animosity between his two teammates.

The Los Angeles Lakers intervened and told their burgeoning young stars to cease the social media shots after Ball released a diss track about Kuzma called "Kylie Kuzma," according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk. In the song, Ball rapped, "Don't know who your daddy is." Kuzma has never met his biological father.

