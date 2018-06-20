Josh Hart: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Getting Along Despite Diss Track, Social Media

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: Kyle Kuzma #0 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers wait on the court during a time out in the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on March 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

As expected, Josh Hart says the social media beef between Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma is all for show. 

"It's cool, man," Hart told TMZ Sports.   

Hart spent most of the interview wanting to do anything else than talk to paparazzi. But when pressed on the issue, Hart cracked up dismissively before confirming there was no animosity between his two teammates.

The Los Angeles Lakers intervened and told their burgeoning young stars to cease the social media shots after Ball released a diss track about Kuzma called "Kylie Kuzma," according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk. In the song, Ball rapped, "Don't know who your daddy is." Kuzma has never met his biological father. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

