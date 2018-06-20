Knicks Rumors: Mikal Bridges the 'Favorite' for NY at No. 9 in 2018 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Big East conference tournament, in New York, Thursday, March 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly eyeing Villanova wing Mikal Bridges as "the favorite" for the No. 9 overall pick, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post

While highly regarded prospect Michael Porter Jr. could potentially slide down to No. 9, New York is reportedly getting "cold feet" on the Missouri product based on his injury history.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

