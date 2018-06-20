Knicks Rumors: Mikal Bridges the 'Favorite' for NY at No. 9 in 2018 NBA Draft

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly eyeing Villanova wing Mikal Bridges as "the favorite" for the No. 9 overall pick, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

While highly regarded prospect Michael Porter Jr. could potentially slide down to No. 9, New York is reportedly getting "cold feet" on the Missouri product based on his injury history.

