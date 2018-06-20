Free-Agent WR Eric Decker Says He'd Be a 'Good Fit' with Patriots

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Veteran receiver Eric Decker remains a free agent but is hoping to find a home with the New England Patriots.

"I think the Patriots would be a good fit and [after] being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver," Decker said Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I talked with New England last year during the free-agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain."

Decker began his career with the Denver Broncos, playing 12 games under McDaniels before he was fired in Week 13 of the 2010 season. The coach has been the offensive coordinator for the Patriots since 2012.

While Decker says he spoke to New England last year, he ended up with the Tennessee Titans and failed to live up to expectations, finishing with just 563 receiving yards in 16 games.

The Minnesota alum's 35.2 yards per game were his lowest since his rookie year.

The 31-year-old is three years removed from his last effective season, when he totaled 1,027 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015 with the New York Jets.

The Patriots have had a lot of turnover at wide receiver this offseason, losing Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola while adding Kenny Britt and Jordan Matthews. However, there is no indication the team is interested in adding another veteran.

Decker has visited with the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens this offseason but still remains unemployed.