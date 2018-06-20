Marcus Smart Says He Sees Himself Playing with Celtics Next Season

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Marcus Smart is a restricted free agent, but it sounds like he's planning to stay where he is.

"To be honest, I do," Smart said when asked if he sees himself with the Boston Celtics, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com. "I haven't really put too much thought into the offseason free-agency thing. My No. 1 focus is on my family right now. I got a lot of stuff going on with my mom. She needs all the positive thinking."

Smart, 24, averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 assists per game during the 2017-18 season. His free agency is expected to be among the more polarizing this summer. Perhaps the best on-ball defender in the NBA, Smart is also one of the least efficient shooters in modern history. He's hit just 36.0 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from three-point range.

