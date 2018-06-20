Ex-Kentucky Punter Landon Foster Comes out as Gay

David Stephenson/Associated Press

Landon Foster, a former punter at the University of Kentucky, has come out as gay.

In an article for OutSports on Wednesday, Foster explained he was publicly coming out with the hope of potentially helping and inspiring others:

"I am sure I will receive some backlash for writing this, but if there is one person it helps, then it will be worth it. I have been through hell, especially during my college years, trying to come to grips with who I am while also representing my university and football team. I was representing these institutions in a state that garnered national attention for anti-LGBT sentiment just days after I had come out to my parents, weeks before my senior season, and ultimately leading to my departure from the sport that I always envisioned as being a part of my life."

