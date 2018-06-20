Kevin Knox Says Unnamed Team Asked Him If He Had Child at NBA Scouting Combine

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Former Kentucky forward Kevin Knox did his best to raise his draft stock at the NBA combine, but he encountered a bizarre line of questioning from one team, via USA Today and Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

Knox is expected to be taken in the lottery during Thursday's NBA draft and is considered the No. 11 prospect in the class by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

The 6'9" forward averaged a team-high 15.6 points per game last season for the Wildcats and has been linked to the New York Knicks—a team that was "very impressed" by his team workout, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com—at No. 9 overall.

Regardless of where he is picked, however, there should still be concern about the unnamed team interview tactics.

NFL teams have come under scrutiny in recent years for bizarre questions at the combine, some of which are more inappropriate.

Running back Derrius Guice—who was eventually drafted by the Washington Redskins—was reportedly asked during the 2018 NFL combine whether he was a homosexual and if his mother was a prostitute, via A.J. Perez and Heather Tucker of USA Today.

Knox was able to shrug off the awkward encounter, but teams continue to push the boundaries during predraft interviews.