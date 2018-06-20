NFL Rumors: 'Monster Gap' Between Daryl Williams, Panthers in Contract Talks

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There is a "monster gap" in contract talks between the Carolina Panthers and right tackle Daryl Williams, a source close to the negotiations told Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

A league source added it would be "shocking" if the two sides were able to work out an extension by training camp in July.

