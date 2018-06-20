NFL Rumors: 'Monster Gap' Between Daryl Williams, Panthers in Contract Talks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There is a "monster gap" in contract talks between the Carolina Panthers and right tackle Daryl Williams, a  source close to the negotiations told Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

A league source added it would be "shocking" if the two sides were able to work out an extension by training camp in July.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

