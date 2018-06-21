Pro Player Comparisons for Top 30 Prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft

1 of 30

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Read enough and talk to enough people about Luka Doncic, and you start to notice a trend: The more likely those are to have watched him and know what they're talking about, the more likely they are to be high on him.

He has an all-around game. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards last year in Euroleague. He was the MVP at 19. He plays defense. He's the type of skilled and all-around player that Brandon Roy was before he had his career curtailed by chronic knee problems.

The Ringer's Danny Chau thinks the comparison works stylistically too:

"The closest stylistic forebear I've ever seen to Doncic's play is Brandon Roy. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar often turned possessions into tic-tac-toe, baiting his defender into the wrong spots on the floor and capitalizing in the sliver of space he had to exploit.

"Doncic takes that methodology and adds a supremely confident shooter from damn near anywhere behind the line (even as his percentages have plummeted as this season has progressed)."

Brandon Roy with a three doesn't sound so bad.