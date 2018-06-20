NBA Draft Rumors: Last-Minute 2018 Draft Whispers Around the League

Jason Miller/Getty Images

A mere hours stand between the teams around the NBA and the 2018 NBA draft on Thursday.

It's another way of saying the rumor mill is about to kick into overdrive. While it has mostly centered on Kawhi Leonard and a certain king lately, the final hours before teams start walking to the podium to change the landscape of the league forever finally throws draft prospects and rumblings surrounding selections themselves into the buzz.

Workouts and trades up and down are all the rage at this point, which makes sense with all 30 front offices working the phones, at least picking up for callers if not sending out requests in an effort to improve a franchise's standing.

Here are the latest draft-centric rumors from the mill.

Bulls on the Move?

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

It seemed like a matter of time before the Chicago Bulls entered the rumors frenzy.

After all, those Bulls stumbled to a 27-win season last year and don't exactly sit in a great spot at seventh overall. It's something of a prospect purgatory, or at least has the look of it this year based on class rankings.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's Vincent Goodwill, the Bulls have "inquired about moving up from the seventh spot in the draft to either the third or fourth spot," though sources close to the organization have pushed back on the idea—especially as it pertains to Michael Porter Jr. out of Missouri.

It's not hard to see why a team might push back on the idea of Porter:

Porter only suited up in a handful of games last year, but he is a 6'10" prospect underneath the basket who fits today's game well. Had the surgeries not occurred, there's a chance he'd be in the conversation for the first overall pick.

That means it isn't likely Porter falls to the Bulls at seven. But looking at a younger core featuring Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, it isn't hard to see why the Bulls would have an interest in adding him to the fray.

Chicago seemed to throw its hands up recently and understand big-name free agents weren't going to be wooed, nor would they be easy to keep if they developed one. Trading for upside assets and drafting well is now the name of the game, so don't be surprised if they bite the bullet and do what it takes to move up for Porter.

Cleveland Narrows the List

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Now more than ever, the Cleveland Cavaliers are drafting for the future.

Selecting a great prospect at No. 8 isn't going to ease the pain of perhaps losing LeBron James, but it is going to solidify the team's chances at consistent playoff berths while reconstructing the roster around a solid foundational piece.

Said foundation could end up being Trae Young, who apparently had a secret workout with the team:

There is Porter's name again, though Young might be an even more interesting prospect.

Young looks like a risk in some areas, as he checks in at 6'2" and 180 pounds, which then brings up questions about his defense. But he also averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game at Oklahoma last year while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 36 percent from deep.

These Cavaliers likely need better facilitators to help get others involved if James leaves, so the interest here makes plenty of sense. Going smaller in the backcourt and relying on deep shooting is the trend, two marks Young certainly checks.

The catch, of course, hinges on some of the team's star players sticking with the team (or not).

Kevin Love on the Block?

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Love entering the crosshairs of trade speculation was bound to happen. He's a nice fit next to James thanks to his floor-spacing capabilities, but he alone might not be enough to convince James to stick around—and he isn't enough to carry the team if James leaves.

Citing disappointment with how the draft order fell, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, via Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge, reported the Cavaliers like the idea of moving Love:

Love put up averages of 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds a year ago but only suited up for 59 games, then he saw his value to the game plan dip tremendously in the postseason while he shot 34.0 percent from deep, down from his season average of 41.5 and career average of 37.0.

Now turning 30 in September and boasting a cap hit of $24.1 million before hitting free agency in 2019-20, Love is an obvious trade candidate who might not mind a change of scenery no matter what happens with James.

While the obvious No. 1 goal is getting James to re-sign, shipping away Love shows the front office's dedication to winning now as opposed to waiting on a prospect to develop. The return isn't going to be what the Cavaliers would hope, but clearing the books and perhaps adding a solid rotation member is a step in the right direction.

No matter what happens with James, Love is hardly close to getting his name out of the spotlight this offseason.