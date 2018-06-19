Report: Luka Doncic to Attend 2018 NBA Draft After Winning Spanish League Title

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

With Real Madrid's Spanish league championship out of the way, Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic will attend Thursday's NBA draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reported the news, noting Doncic will leave for New York on Wednesday after his team won the ACB championship Tuesday. He will be joined by his mother, grandmother and mother's boyfriend at his table as one of the 20 players sitting in the green room of the Barclays Center.

In a testament to his ability to impact the game in a number of ways, Doncic finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 96-85 victory over Kirolbet Baskonia to help win the title.

It was more of the same for the highly regarded prospect after he won the Euroleague championship in May and Eurobasket in September, taking home MVP honors in the Euroleague regular season and Final Four.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Doncic as the fourth overall pick in Thursday's draft and pointed to a potentially dynamic backcourt duo of him and Mike Conley moving forward for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic is a versatile playmaker who can play four positions, including point guard. He is comfortable with the ball in his hands as a facilitator but can also score with his outside shooting and ability to penetrate the lane.

He figures to be one of the first players called Thursday and will be in attendance to officially enter the NBA ranks.