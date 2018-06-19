WWE Superstar Big Cass Released from Contract

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

WWE announced Tuesday that it released Big Cass from his contract.

Cass had been part of the SmackDown Live brand, and he most recently faced Daniel Bryan at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, losing by submission.

The 30-year-old Cass has been part of WWE's main roster since 2016, and he signed a developmental deal with the company back in 2011.

Cass was initially a singles star known as Colin Cassady, but he found his greatest success in NXT when he joined forces with Enzo Amore and eventually changed his name to Big Cass.

The seven-footer from Queens, New York, and his 5'11" partner developed into one of the most popular acts in all of WWE, and they appeared to be on the fast track to superstardom upon making their main debut.

Cass turned heel on Enzo last year, however, and he suffered a torn ACL shortly thereafter, which caused him to miss eight months.

He returned in April as a member of the SmackDown roster following the Superstar Shake-up and immediately set his sights on Bryan.

Bryan recently returned from injury as well, and Cass made it his mission to prove that "a good big man always beats a good little man."

Cass was the runner-up to Braun Strowman in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in April, and he then had matches against Bryan at Backlash and Money in the Bank, but he tapped out both times.

Big Cass' release means both he and Amore are free agents, as Enzo was released from his contract in January.

