Report: Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson's Academic Issue Resolved, Remains on Team

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson's academic issue has reportedly been resolved, and he is still a member of the team, according to Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times.

Mike McDaniel of ESPN Blacksburg reported earlier this month that Jackson had been suspended indefinitely "pending an investigation into an academic issue."

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports later reported there was "no truth" to the report that Jackson had been suspended.

Jackson had a strong freshman season for the Hokies in 2017, as he completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,991 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing for 324 yards and six scores.

Virginia Tech was ranked as high as 12th in the AP poll last season, and it finished with a 9-4 mark.

Jackson wasn't overly hyped when he arrived at Virginia Tech, as 247Sports rated him a 3-star recruit. It also ranked him 426th in his class and 12th among dual-threat quarterbacks.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan, native turned heads as a redshirt freshman, however, and he will arguably the biggest key to the Hokies' success in 2018.

Bitter's report suggests the path is clear for Jackson to remain in his starting role, meaning he will likely be under center when Virginia Tech faces a tough road test against Florida State to open the regular season Sept. 3.