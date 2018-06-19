Marc Stein Gives Lakers 50-50 Shot to Land Top Star Since LeBron Won't Go Alone

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to return to relevancy this offseason, they have to like their odds of adding a star or two (or three) this offseason.

Marc Stein of the New York Times (h/t ESPN Los Angeles) said on Monday there's a 50 percent chance the Lakers land at least one star this summer: "You know what if they don't get two…I don't think they're getting one. LeBron is not going there alone…so 50."

