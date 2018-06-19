Report: Cavs Fielding Trade Offers for NBA Draft Pick to Entice LeBron James

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in action in the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Free agency won't play out until July, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will approach this week's draft with LeBron James in mind.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are taking calls on the No. 8 overall pick in Thursday's draft in hope of landing a veteran who can improve their roster as well as give James a reason to re-sign.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Walt Frazier: NYK in 'Quagmire' Over KP's Injury Uncertainty

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Walt Frazier: NYK in 'Quagmire' Over KP's Injury Uncertainty

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Spurs Would Deal Kawhi to LA for Right Package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Spurs Would Deal Kawhi to LA for Right Package

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CP3 Focused on Recruiting LBJ to Houston

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Focused on Recruiting LBJ to Houston

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report