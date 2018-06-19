Report: Cavs Fielding Trade Offers for NBA Draft Pick to Entice LeBron James

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Free agency won't play out until July, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will approach this week's draft with LeBron James in mind.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are taking calls on the No. 8 overall pick in Thursday's draft in hope of landing a veteran who can improve their roster as well as give James a reason to re-sign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.