NBA Trade Rumors: Kings Not Interested in Dealing 2nd Pick in Draft to Clippers

As they look for a young star who can be the face of their future, the Los Angeles Clippers might have to rule out moving up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reported the Kings have little interest in a trade package centered around the 12th and 13th selections, both of which belong to Los Angeles.

While the Kings should be open to trade offers, going all the way back to the 12th pick wouldn't make much sense for Sacramento.

The problem for the Clippers is their two lottery picks don't amount to a whole lot, even when combined together. The team doesn't have much in the way of additional assets to further sweeten any deal. DeAndre Jordan can opt out of his contract, while neither Lou Williams nor Tobias Harris would make much sense on a rebuilding team in the top five.

By staying at No. 2, Sacramento will have its pick of almost anybody in this year's draft class. Deandre Ayton is widely expected to go first overall to the Phoenix Suns, leaving Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mohamed Bamba all on the board.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Bagley as the pick.

Swinging and missing in this year's draft wouldn't be a complete disaster for the Kings because the team is still years away from playoff contention. But Sacramento has missed the playoffs for 12 straight seasons, with almost nothing to show in terms of franchise cornerstones. The team can ill afford another mistake on draft night.

Because of that, the Kings are arguably better off staying put in the first round, barring an overwhelmingly one-sided offer between now and Thursday.