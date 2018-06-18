Adrian Wojnarowski: Spurs Aren't in a Rush to Make Kawhi Leonard Trade

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs could still trade Kawhi Leonard, but it likely won't happen before Thursday's NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"I don't think the Spurs are in any rush to make a decision about Leonard's future, certainly on the trade front," Wojnarowski reported Monday, via Rob Lopez of Def Pen Hoops.

Leonard played only nine games last season while dealing with a quadriceps injury, and speculation has grown about him forcing a trade.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported the forward "wants out of San Antonio," while Wojnarowski added that both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers interest him as potential future destinations.

Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer also reported the Cleveland Cavaliers have called about a potential deal.

With that said, Leonard can receive a five-year, $219 million supermax extension with the Spurs if the two sides agree on a deal, which is a lot of money to leave on the table.

Although San Antonio could want to build for the future with a high draft pick in a loaded 2018 class, it's clear the organization isn't ready to give up on the possibility of keeping the two-time All-Star.