Adrian Wojnarowski: Spurs Aren't in a Rush to Make Kawhi Leonard Trade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets on January 13, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs could still trade Kawhi Leonard, but it likely won't happen before Thursday's NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"I don't think the Spurs are in any rush to make a decision about Leonard's future, certainly on the trade front," Wojnarowski reported Monday, via Rob Lopez of Def Pen Hoops.

Leonard played only nine games last season while dealing with a quadriceps injury, and speculation has grown about him forcing a trade.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported the forward "wants out of San Antonio," while Wojnarowski added that both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers interest him as potential future destinations.

Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer also reported the Cleveland Cavaliers have called about a potential deal.

With that said, Leonard can receive a five-year, $219 million supermax extension with the Spurs if the two sides agree on a deal, which is a lot of money to leave on the table.

Although San Antonio could want to build for the future with a high draft pick in a loaded 2018 class, it's clear the organization isn't ready to give up on the possibility of keeping the two-time All-Star.

Related

    Report: CP3 Focused on Recruiting LBJ to Houston

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Focused on Recruiting LBJ to Houston

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hayward on Track to Be 'Fully Cleared' in August

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hayward on Track to Be 'Fully Cleared' in August

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mavs Have 'Targeted' Doncic with No. 5 Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mavs Have 'Targeted' Doncic with No. 5 Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The 5 Stages of a Spurs Fan’s Grief for Kawhi

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    The 5 Stages of a Spurs Fan’s Grief for Kawhi

    Pounding The Rock
    via Pounding The Rock