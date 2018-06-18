Trae Young Says Allen Iverson Reached out to Him Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg

Retired Denver Nuggets guard Allen Iverson smiles as he jokes with fans before taking a seat to watch the Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Denver. Iverson joined former teammates Kenyon Martin and Marcus Camby to be honored by the team during a ceremony at halftime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Trae Young will likely be selected early in Thursday's NBA draft, but the guard is already hearing from NBA stars heading into the start of his pro career. 

As he told TMZ Sports, Allen Iverson is one of "a lot of players" who have reached out to him to offer advice:

"I'm a fan of his," Young said of Iverson, although he disputed that the two have similar styles on the court.

Iverson was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 following a career that included 11 All-Star selections, four scoring titles and one MVP award.

He currently ranks seventh in NBA history in scoring average with 27.6 points per game in his 14 seasons.

Young clearly has a long way to go to reach this level, but he has already turned heads after averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game during his freshman year at Oklahoma.

LeBron James called the guard a "special player," via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, while Stephen Curry said the confidence he plays with is "unbelievable," via ESPN.

Now he will join these players at the professional ranks as soon as he hears his name called on Thursday.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists him as the No. 5 prospect in the class.

