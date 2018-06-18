Michael Porter Jr. Injury Reports Were 'Exaggerated a Lot,' Is Feeling Good

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. is seen during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Louis. Georgia won 62-60. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Missouri Tigers star Michael Porter Jr. allayed any fears about his health with the 2018 NBA draft approaching Thursday night.

Porter raised some alarms when ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported he canceled a workout for a group of NBA teams, citing a strained hip. During an interview Monday on ESPN Radio's The Will Cain Show, Porter said the whole situation was "exaggerated a lot":

"It was just a little sore, so I told [my agent] my hip was kind of sore and he just wanted to shut it down for a couple of days. And then people took that and kind of ran with it, saying, you know, my hip was injured, I couldn't get out of bed. ... None of that was really true. I was just sore and I wanted to take a couple of days off. So that's all that was."

     

