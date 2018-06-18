Kyle Kuzma Thanks The Rock for Help Putting on Muscle During Lakers' Offseason

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

After a breakout rookie season, Kyle Kuzma is trying to add some strength this offseason. Apparently, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is helping him out in this area.

Kuzma posted a picture of himself in a sleeveless shirt on Instagram Sunday, thanking Johnson for his help in building muscle.

"Yo @therock appreciate the tips on summer gainz," the caption read.

Johnson responded on Twitter, noting the effort put in:

After checking in at 6'9", 220 pounds last season, the forward's extra strength could help him be more effective in the post on both ends of the court.

Kuzma was the No. 27 pick of the 2017 NBA draft but was one of the best in the class last season, averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. It's clear he is not satisfied with this success as he works to become an even better player.