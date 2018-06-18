Larry Nance Jr. Trade Rumors: Cavs PF Receiving 'A Lot of Interest'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Larry Nance Jr. is arguably the most promising young player on the Cleveland Cavaliers and is "drawing a lot of trade interest," though "the Cavs appear to have no plans of dealing him," according to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported last week that the Cavaliers view Nance as a "foundational piece."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.