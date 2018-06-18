Larry Nance Jr. Trade Rumors: Cavs PF Receiving 'A Lot of Interest'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Larry Nance Jr. is arguably the most promising young player on the Cleveland Cavaliers and is "drawing a lot of trade interest," though "the Cavs appear to have no plans of dealing him," according to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported last week that the Cavaliers view Nance as a "foundational piece."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

