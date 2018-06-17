Knicks Reportedly Hire Kaleb Canales to Join David Fizdale's Coaching Staff

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 24: Kaleb Canales of the Dallas Mavericks coaches against the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2015 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have hired Kaleb Canales as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 39-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Dallas Mavericks but will now work under head coach David Fizdale, who was hired by the Knicks in May.

Per the Mavericks' official site, Canales was responsible for coordinating the team's offense while serving as an assistant.

Prior to his Dallas stint, he spent five seasons on the bench with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2008 to 2013, serving as an interim coach for 23 games in 2011-12 after Nate McMillan was fired. He went 8-15 as a 33-year-old in charge of the squad.

He also became the first Mexican-American head coach in NBA history.

As Joe Freeman of the Oregonian detailed, he began his NBA career as an unpaid video intern with the Blazers in 2004 before working his way up to interim coach. 

Canales will now try to help improve a Knicks team that went 29-53 last season. The team hasn't reached the playoffs in the last five years and has changed head coaches four times in that stretch. 

Related

    Report: LA Teams Concerned About Kawhi's Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LA Teams Concerned About Kawhi's Injury

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Cavs Can Build a Superteam Around LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Cavs Can Build a Superteam Around LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Realistic Dream Draft Target 😍

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Realistic Dream Draft Target 😍

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    New York to Work Out Anfernee Simons

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    New York to Work Out Anfernee Simons

    Daily Knicks
    via Daily Knicks