Kyrie Irving Says Kevin Durant Is the Warriors' Best Player over Stephen Curry

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 27: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics during the game on January 27, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

There has been a lot of debate about who the best player is on the loaded Golden State Warriors, but Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving believes it's Kevin Durant.

"Kevin Durant has a presence about him that's really unassuming, but he dominates game," Irving said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t HoopsHype). "... Yes, he's on an incredible team, but he's also the best player on that team."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

