Kyrie Irving Says Kevin Durant Is the Warriors' Best Player over Stephen Curry

There has been a lot of debate about who the best player is on the loaded Golden State Warriors, but Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving believes it's Kevin Durant.

"Kevin Durant has a presence about him that's really unassuming, but he dominates game," Irving said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t HoopsHype). "... Yes, he's on an incredible team, but he's also the best player on that team."

