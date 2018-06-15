Tyus Jones Reportedly Considered Requesting Trade from Timberwolves

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tyus Jones "considered" requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves following the playoffs, according to Sporting News' Sean Deveney.

However, Jones reportedly didn't follow through after his concerns about playing time were assuaged by head coach Tom Thibodeau:

"Sources told Sporting News that Jones met with team management after the playoffs, and Thibodeau reasserted his support of Jones and his development. Even if the Wolves re-sign [Derrick] Rose, Jones was assured his minutes and opportunities would increase because [Jamal] Crawford is not expected to return to the team."



The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported last month that the Timberwolves are interested in re-signing Rose, but even still, Jones has a case for a heavier workload.

The Duke product averaged 5.1 points, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.9 minutes per game, and he finished the year ranked second among all point guards in ESPN's real defensive plus/minus.

Plus, the Timberwolves outscored opponents by 6.1 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor, according to NBA.com's lineup data. Minnesota's only rotational regular with a superior figure was Jimmy Butler (8.3).

By comparison, Rose ranked 87th among point guards in DRPM (-1.77) and the Timberwolves posted a positive point differential (0.7 points per 100 possessions) when he was on the bench.

Jones, 22, will be a restricted free agent next summer on the assumption the Timberwolves tender him a $3.5 million qualifying offer.