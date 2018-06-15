Jimmy Butler Reportedly Took Issue with Andrew Wiggins' Effort, Defense

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler (23) is congratulated by Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins (22) after scoring on the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers 112-106. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler reportedly wasn't enamored with what he saw from Andrew Wiggins in their first season as teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Butler is "uncertain" about playing with Wiggins because of "his work ethic and his approach on the defensive end of the floor."

Deveney noted T-Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau has had similar concerns with Wiggins, and things didn't improve with Butler added to the mix.

Wiggins signed a five-year max extension with the Timberwolves in October. Two months prior, team owner Glen Taylor told the Associated Press he wanted to see more out of his 23-year-old star.

"When you're talking about negotiations on his part, I'm already extending to him that I'm willing to meet the max," Taylor said in August. "But there are some things that I need out of him, and that is the commitment to be a better player than you are today."

Last season was a step back for Wiggins, who saw his scoring average drop from a career-high 23.6 in 2016-17 to 17.7 per game.

The Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2003-04, but the Houston Rockets eliminated them in the first round in five games.

Related

    Lakers Are Kawhi's Top Choice (Woj)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Are Kawhi's Top Choice (Woj)

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: Kawhi Wants Out (Shams 💣)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking: Kawhi Wants Out (Shams 💣)

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    FAs Who'll Make NBA's Best Teams Better

    NBA logo
    NBA

    FAs Who'll Make NBA's Best Teams Better

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Draft Question Wolves Need to Answer

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Biggest Draft Question Wolves Need to Answer

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report