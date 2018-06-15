Dwight Howard Says Infamous Stan Van Gundy Interview 'Worst Day of My Life'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 23: Head Coach Stan Van Gundy talks to Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic during the game against the Boston Celtics on January 23, 2012 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Jim Rogash/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Dwight Howard's NBA career has been filled with turbulent moments, but the eight-time All-Star recalls one that stands above the rest.

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump, Howard called the Stan Van Gundy interview "the worst day of my life."

"The first question is like 'Dwight, they said you wanted to get Stan fired.' I was like 'Oh, my God," he said. "That was literally the worst day of my life. We had a game that night. And that was the worst game I ever played. Like, I could not hit the basket for nothing. And you would have thought—I don't know what was going on that night, but it was the worst ever."

The moment occurred April 5, 2012, when Van Gundy was head coach of the Orlando Magic and Howard was the best player on the team.

Van Gundy told reporters prior to a game against the New York Knicks that he learned from Orlando management that Howard wanted him fired.

"I was told it was true by people in our management," Van Gundy said. "So right from the top."

Howard came up moments later, put his arm around Van Gundy and joked about the game before being questioned about his coach's comments.

The Magic fired Van Gundy the following month after the Indiana Pacers eliminated Orlando from the playoffs in the first round.

Howard was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in August 2012 and spent one season with the team. He has since gone on to play for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

