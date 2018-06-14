Jordan McNair's Death to Be Investigated by Maryland Athletic Department

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Maryland executive athletic director Damon Evans said Thursday the school will undergo an external investigation into the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN.com:

"The prudent thing to do and the right thing to do when a situation like this arises is to do a review to make sure that the proper protocols were followed. We believe it's important to bring in an external group to conduct the review. We started that process of discussing from the moment Jordan was hospitalized and we will have a team that will provide us the necessary feedback so we can move forward."

McNair died at a hospital weeks after collapsing at a team workout on May 29.

At the training session, Maryland players were running 110-yard sprints, though "the workouts were supervised by the strength and conditioning staff, Evans said, and certified trainers were there the whole time," per Dinich.

The temperature was about 80 degrees during the session, which McNair finished, though trainers noticed he had problems recovering. He was eventually taken to the hospital after trainers attended to him.

Per Evans, the team was provided a gallon of water in the morning, Gatorade and snacks throughout the day, and a lunch at 2:30 p.m. ET, a little under two hours before the afternoon training session.

Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin also spoke Thursday, expressing his grief over McNair's death: