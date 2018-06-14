Christian Hackenberg Visits Patriots; Contract Not Expected Soon

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After striking out with two teams, quarterback Christian Hackenberg is hoping to get another chance in the NFL.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 2016 second-round pick visited the New England Patriots on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the team is not expected to sign him immediately, but he remains an option if needed.

Hackenberg was released by the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday after spending his first two seasons with the New York Jets.

While Hackenberg was considered a talented but raw quarterback prospect entering the 2016 draft, he is yet to see the field in two years in the league. The Raiders cut him before he had a chance to earn a roster spot in training camp, and head coach Jon Gruden told reporters it was "disappointing" to have to release him just three weeks after acquiring him from the Jets.

With that said, the Patriots could use some depth at quarterback, especially with Tom Brady not in attendance for organized team activities. The only other players on the roster at the position are journeyman Brian Hoyer and rookie seventh-round pick Danny Etling.

The team canceled the final two days of OTAs this week.

Although Hackenberg hasn't shown much to indicate he would be an upgrade over any Patriots QBs, head coach Bill Belichick hasn't been afraid to give players a chance after failed stints elsewhere. This practice includes quarterbacks, as Tim Tebow spent a preseason with the Patriots in 2013 following his release from the Jets.

It seems the team is doing its due diligence on a player who could potentially provide value going forward.

