4-Star DE Savion Jackson Commits to NC St. over South Carolina, UNC and More

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Savion Jackson, a 4-star defensive end from Clayton, North Carolina, committed to NC State on Wednesday, according to Michael Clark of 247Sports, choosing the Wolfpack over South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

"I know so much about the program and I'm close to the people at State—the coaches and players committed there," Jackson said last week, perhaps hinting at his decision, per Clark. "I'm also comfortable there."

According to 247Sports, Jackson is the No. 2 prospect from the state of North Carolina, the No. 3 strong-side defensive end and the No. 46 recruit overall in the class of 2019.

So, what type of player did NC State just land? 247Sports provided the following scouting report:

"Jackson is explosive off the edge and already developed some nice moves. Jackson uses his hands well and does a nice job shedding blocks. He's a good pass-rusher, but also very effective against the run. Jackson changes directions fluidly and is great in pursuit. He is relentless and closes quickly on the football. He's simply a dominant football player and undoubtedly one of the top prospects in the country."

"His overall athleticism and explosiveness are what make him so good," his head coach at Clayton, Hunter Jenks, added, according to Clark. "He's 6'3" and 260 pounds right now and can power clean 300-plus pounds and run a 4-flat [second] shuttle. His explosive power is really second to none among his peers."

That has translated to production on the field. Last season, he registered 56 tackles and eight sacks in 14 games, per Jonas Pope IV of the News & Observer. The year before, he notched seven sacks.

His addition bumped NC State up to No. 25 in the recruiting site's rankings. Jackson is immediately the crown jewel of the class, however, as he'll be the Wolfpack's first 4- or 5-star recruit for 2019.