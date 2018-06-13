2018 NBA Draft Prospect Kevin Huerter Reportedly Had Surgery on Hand Injury

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Maryland Terrapins guard Kevin Huerter had surgery on his right hand, which will leave him out for two months, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Huerter left Maryland after his sophomore season and hired an agent in May, which prevented him from withdrawing from the draft and returning to the Terrapins for the 2018-19 season.

He averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 2017-18. He also led the team in made three-pointers (73) while connecting on 41.7 percent of his attempts.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Huerter to go 20th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Huerter has been a hot name trending upward since the combine, and chances are, he's making more fans during workouts with his shooting," Wasserman wrote. "The Wolves made fewer threes than any NBA team in 2017-18 and could use Huerter's shot-making off the bench."

Undergoing surgery this close to draft night (June 21) is less than ideal for Huerter, but it may not result in a significant tumble down teams' draft boards.

Assuming he returns to full health in a few months, Huerter will have plenty of time to get ready for his rookie season, though he'll miss out on the experience he could've gained from the summer league.

The Toronto Raptors selected OG Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick five months after he had season-ending knee surgery at Indiana. The gamble proved worth it, as Anunoby became a solid contributor for Toronto in his first year.

If a team selecting toward the back half of the first round liked Huerter's game, then Wednesday's report shouldn't dissuade a general manager from adding the Terps sharpshooter.