Dennis Rodman Jokes He, Donald Trump Should Be Considered for Nobel Peace Prize

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman jokingly threw his name into the ring for Nobel Peace Prize consideration on Tuesday after the landmark summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

When asked by TMZ Sports if Trump should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, Rodman said, "If Donald is considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, I should be in there right beside him."

Rodman notably traveled to North Korea on numerous occasions in recent years to hold basketball exhibitions, and he developed a friendly relationship with Kim during that time.

Although Rodman believes he played a role in getting Trump and Kim together, he added that he isn't seeking attention or praise:

"I'm not saying I deserve the credit. I think I had something to do with making this situation aware six, seven years ago. ... I think a lot of people should realize that I never wanted this to be all about Dennis Rodman and my ventures to be famous or to have accolades. I never expected that. I never expected what's going on today. I'm just so happy we had a piece and a part of it to bring this to the forefront."

On Tuesday, Rodman cried tears of joy during an interview with CNN and discussed how happy he was to see relations between the United States and North Korea open up:

In addition to his friendship with Kim, Rodman has a history with Trump after he appeared on the Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.

CNN's Kevin Liptak reported Tuesday that Kim signed a document that "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."



The two sides have yet to set forth a timeline for when the denuclearization will occur, however.

Rodman called Tuesday's meeting a "great, historical event," and said he felt "vindicated" by it.