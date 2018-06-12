Cavaliers Rumors: Larry Nance Jr, Cleveland Share Interest in Contract Extension

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers and forward Larry Nance Jr. have mutual interest in a long-term contract extension, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported on Tuesday.

Both the Cavs and Nance have plenty of time to consider a new deal. He'll earn a little over $2.2 million in 2018-19 before becoming a restricted free agent, which allows Cleveland to match any offer he'd receive from another team.

Beyond just his connection to Northeast Ohio through his dad's playing career in Cleveland, Nance can be a big part of a post-LeBron James future for the Cavaliers. The 25-year-old is unlikely to become a perennial All-Star, but he has the talent to be a regular starter in the Cavs' frontcourt.

Nance averaged 8.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in his 24 games in Cleveland following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. According to NBA.com, Nance's 102.5 defensive rating was best on the team—albeit over a small sample of the season.

Agreeing to a new deal now would provide the 2015 first-round pick with financial security, but waiting until next summer to sign his next contract might be Nance's best move.

Assuming James leaves, Nance's playing time is likely to climb along with his overall usage. He could fill up the box score on what would be a lottery team, thus putting himself in position for a nice payday in the summer of 2019.