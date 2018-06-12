Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Torreira Terms Agreed Amid Exit Rumours

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to terms with Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, overcoming another hurdle on the road to a transfer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Gunners met with Torreira's entourage on Tuesday, and the two parties came to an agreement.

Earlier in the day, Sport Mediaset (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) reported Arsenal and Sampdoria had agreed to a deal, but the club from north London was struggling to agree terms with the player.

Per the report, the Gunners will pay €30 million (roughly £26 million) for the Uruguayan, which is €5 million more than the release clause currently in his contract.

As shared by Sport Witness, there's a good reason Arsenal are paying more:

Torreira was arguably the top breakout star in Serie A last season, his second in Genoa. The 22-year-old midfielder was Sampdoria's main playmaker and midfield enforcer, standing out for his tremendous range, energy and composure.

He's drawn comparisons to former Arsenal man Santi Cazorla, but there are also shades of N'Golo Kante to his game. Like the Chelsea man, he wins physical battles with leverage and quick feet, rather than overpowering strength.

His work rate and defensive skill is best summed up by this statistic:

His range doesn't just apply to passing, either―take a look at this incredible strike against Chievo:

Torreira is one of two young Uruguayan midfield talents who earned their World Cup ticket in Serie A last year, with Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur the other one. But unlike Bentancur, Torreira was a pivotal starter for his team, and it was only a matter of time before a top side came knocking.

It's a little surprising there haven't been more teams linked with the midfielder, as his relatively minor release clause makes him one of the top bargains available. He truly is a remarkable talent, who would likely cost double without the clause.

Like Stephan Lichtsteiner, Torreira is a work horse, and it would seem new Gunners manager Unai Emery is targeting a specific type of player as he makes the squad his own.

With the World Cup fast approaching, this deal could become official quickly, although Torreira is unlikely to sign once the tournament is underway. If there's no announcement before Friday, Gunners fans may be forced to wait.