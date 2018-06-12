Doug Pederson Says Eagles Ring Ceremony Marks Time to 'Rip Off the Dog Masks'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 12: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to the media prior to the start of Eagles OTA's at NovaCare Complex on June 12, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday the team must leave its Super Bowl LII triumph over the New England Patriots in the past and focus fully on the 2018 NFL season following Thursday's ring ceremony.

Pederson told reporters it will be time to "put [the championship] to bed" starting Friday.

"It's a great opportunity for us, great motivating factor for us, to sort of rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog, but now be the hunted," he said. "Have the target on our back."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Every Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Using Lamar Jackson and Flacco at the Same Time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Using Lamar Jackson and Flacco at the Same Time

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Vets Helping Mailata Make Transition from Rugby to NFL

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Vets Helping Mailata Make Transition from Rugby to NFL

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Flacco Has Played Longer for 1 Team Than Any Below-Average QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Flacco Has Played Longer for 1 Team Than Any Below-Average QB

    FootballPerspective.com
    via FootballPerspective.com