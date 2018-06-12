Doug Pederson Says Eagles Ring Ceremony Marks Time to 'Rip Off the Dog Masks'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday the team must leave its Super Bowl LII triumph over the New England Patriots in the past and focus fully on the 2018 NFL season following Thursday's ring ceremony.

Pederson told reporters it will be time to "put [the championship] to bed" starting Friday.

"It's a great opportunity for us, great motivating factor for us, to sort of rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog, but now be the hunted," he said. "Have the target on our back."

