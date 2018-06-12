Dennis Rodman Cries from Joy over Donald Trump, North Korea Summit

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was moved to tears Tuesday over the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As seen in the following interview with CNN, Rodman called it a "great day" and cried tears of joy:

Per CNN's Kevin Liptak, the meeting between Trump and Kim resulted in Kim signing a document that "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." However, no specific plan or timeline was set forth for the denuclearization.

