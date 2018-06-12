Dennis Rodman Cries from Joy over Donald Trump, North Korea Summit

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, and Chris Volo, right, arrive at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was moved to tears Tuesday over the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As seen in the following interview with CNN, Rodman called it a "great day" and cried tears of joy:

Per CNN's Kevin Liptak, the meeting between Trump and Kim resulted in Kim signing a document that "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." However, no specific plan or timeline was set forth for the denuclearization.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R's Way-Too-Early NBA Title Odds for Next Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Way-Too-Early NBA Title Odds for Next Year

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says Playing with Son in NBA Would Be His Greatest Achievement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Says Playing with Son in NBA Would Be His Greatest Achievement

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs-Kawhi Relationship Could Be Healing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spurs-Kawhi Relationship Could Be Healing

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    KD: We Knew Series Was Over After J.R.'s Mistake

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD: We Knew Series Was Over After J.R.'s Mistake

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report