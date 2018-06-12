Kevin Durant on Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'Don't Think' LeBron James Will Join Warriors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have been floated as a possible landing spot for Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in free agency, but two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is skeptical about the move.

Durant was a guest Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when host Jimmy Kimmel asked about the idea of signing James. Durant quickly dismissed the notion, per NBA.com's Beau Estes:

James has a player option that he can opt out of to become a free agent. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith listed the Warriors among the seven teams James will meet with this summer as he weighs his next destination. 

Joining Golden State would clearly give James his best shot at winning a fourth title, but there are numerous logistical issues in the way regarding the salary cap.

In addition, there's no telling what kind of public relations hit he would receive by following Durant to the Bay Area. James would jeopardize all of the goodwill he generated by returning to Cleveland and helping the Cavs win a title.

James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, so the Warriors would be foolish not to at least make some sort of pitch. It seems doubtful the discussions between the two parties will advance any further than that.

