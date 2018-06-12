Kevin Durant on Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'Don't Think' LeBron James Will Join Warriors

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have been floated as a possible landing spot for Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in free agency, but two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is skeptical about the move.

Durant was a guest Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when host Jimmy Kimmel asked about the idea of signing James. Durant quickly dismissed the notion, per NBA.com's Beau Estes:

James has a player option that he can opt out of to become a free agent. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith listed the Warriors among the seven teams James will meet with this summer as he weighs his next destination.

Joining Golden State would clearly give James his best shot at winning a fourth title, but there are numerous logistical issues in the way regarding the salary cap.

In addition, there's no telling what kind of public relations hit he would receive by following Durant to the Bay Area. James would jeopardize all of the goodwill he generated by returning to Cleveland and helping the Cavs win a title.

James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, so the Warriors would be foolish not to at least make some sort of pitch. It seems doubtful the discussions between the two parties will advance any further than that.