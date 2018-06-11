Former 5-Star QB Prospect Hunter Johnson Transfers to Northwestern from Clemson

Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Citadel Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 61-3. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson announced his decision to transfer to Northwestern on Monday, per the school's official site

The former 5-star quarterback was rated the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class by 247Sports composite rankings. He provided a statement in the release by the school: 

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Wildcat family. The program that Coach Fitzgerald and his staff have built at Northwestern is phenomenal, and one my family has had the opportunity to get to know and trust. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for all their support over the past year-and-a-half. My focus now is on doing everything in my power to help this team prepare to compete for a Big Ten West title. Go 'Cats!"

Johnson will sit out the 2018 season but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2019.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

