Former 5-Star QB Prospect Hunter Johnson Transfers to Northwestern from Clemson

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson announced his decision to transfer to Northwestern on Monday, per the school's official site.

The former 5-star quarterback was rated the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class by 247Sports composite rankings. He provided a statement in the release by the school:

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Wildcat family. The program that Coach Fitzgerald and his staff have built at Northwestern is phenomenal, and one my family has had the opportunity to get to know and trust. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for all their support over the past year-and-a-half. My focus now is on doing everything in my power to help this team prepare to compete for a Big Ten West title. Go 'Cats!"

Johnson will sit out the 2018 season but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2019.

