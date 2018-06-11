LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, More Feature in NBA Bad Lip Reading

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NBA season is over, but fans can still relive some of the highlights of 2017-18...with a twist.

Bad Lip Reading has taken on the NFL in the past, but the creators are now after the NBA with some interesting interpretations of big moments throughout the season:

Perhaps the best part is seeing heated arguments turn into childish disputes, including blowups from Robin Lopez, Russell Westbrook and a face-to-face between LeBron James and Enes Kanter.

With quotable moments throughout the five-minute video, this is hopefully just the start of a new series.