LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, More Feature in NBA Bad Lip Reading

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers listens to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 121-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NBA season is over, but fans can still relive some of the highlights of 2017-18...with a twist.

Bad Lip Reading has taken on the NFL in the past, but the creators are now after the NBA with some interesting interpretations of big moments throughout the season:

Perhaps the best part is seeing heated arguments turn into childish disputes, including blowups from Robin Lopez, Russell Westbrook and a face-to-face between LeBron James and Enes Kanter.

With quotable moments throughout the five-minute video, this is hopefully just the start of a new series.

